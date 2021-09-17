Penn State faced its first Big Ten matchup this season against Northwestern and came out with another victory.

The Nittany Lions were also playing this game in honor of the ninth annual Mack Brady game.

Although Penn State won the past two Mack Brady games in shutouts, they still came out with a 2-1 win.

Northwestern was able to score the first goal within the first 11 minutes of the game.

Despite being down by one at halftime, the blue and white continued to stay fast and aggressive, fighting for the ball the entire time they were on the field.

Junior forward Liam Butts tied up the game not even one minute into the second half. Then soon after the Nittany Lions took the lead when Butts scored again.

Penn State outshined the Wildcats with its fierceness on the field and ability to have over double the amount of shots as Northwestern.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ win over Northwestern.

Penn State has fast movement

The blue and white challenged the Wildcats throughout the match with their quick feet and ability to run fast up and down Jeffrey Field.

The Nittany Lions communicated well with each other throughout the game to be able to carry the ball upfield.

The defense was able to box out and block Northwestern to prevent them from taking more shots against junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

The players' communication and fast movement continued in the second half and helped the team take the lead when they scored two goals.

Offense shines

Unlike its last game against Pitt, Penn State was able to find multiple looks to score against the Wildcats.

The blue and white continued its fast movement towards the goal multiple times throughout the match.

Penn State totaled 12 shots during the first half and tallied 12 more during the second half.

Penn State had another opportunity in the first half when junior midfielder Andrew Privett took a shot that ended up hitting the left post of the goal.

Senior forward Daniel Bloyou also almost had an assist in the first half, however, there were no Nittany Lions there to take the shot off his pass.

The Nittany Lions first goal was scored by Butts within seconds of the second half. About five minutes later, Butts scored again with an assist from Bloyou.

Sophomore midfielder and forward Peter Mangione was close to scoring the blue and whites third goal of the game but did not succeed.

Bloyou scored with five minutes left of the game, however the referees called him offside.

Tyger Evans steps up

Sophomore defender Tyger Evans took charge on Jeffrey Field Friday night. He carried the ball up the sideline multiple times and was quick enough to run back down to help defend Shakes.

He was able to break a few of the Wildcats ankles while scanning the field for opportunities to score.

Evans also was able to get a few looks offensively as he took two shots in the first half but came out with no goals.

He was able to get open on the sidelines to then be able to boot the ball towards Northwestern's net.

