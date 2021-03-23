Penn State came to play on both sides of the ball in its matchup against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 1-0 in the eighth annual Mack Brady match.

Since suffering a break in play due to the coronavirus, Penn State has now logged back-to-back wins in shutout fashion after defeating Northwestern 1-0 on Friday.

Nittany Lion freshman Peter Mangione discussed the momentum that performance gave the team going into its game today Tuesday Ohio State.

“We really wanted to get that first shutout and getting the first one against Northwestern was huge,” Mangione said. “We just wanted to keep that going, and I think [Kris] Shakes and our center backs did a great job today.”

Penn State sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes had missed two games before the pause due to injury, but is quickly getting back in stride, as he hasn’t allowed a goal in his last two games back on the pitch.

“I'm so happy right now to have another clean sheet after my injury,” Shakes said. “The one against Northwestern was huge for me because my first game back was rough, but I try to just keep moving forward and get better as time goes on and gain more confidence.”

Penn State head coach Jeff Cook was very proud of his team's ability to maintain the shutout and looks forward to his team's depth defensively being put to the test in the rest of Big Ten competition.

“I praise the defender's and Kris in goal. We’ve got two straight shutouts, which is outstanding,” Cook said. “We want to build on that, and we've got great character. There's a lot of different guys in our defensive depth that can play.

“They will be tested a lot as we go into these remaining regular season games.”

It was a back and forth game, as Ohio State dominated possession early on before the Nittany Lions began to put it together before the half.

“I thought before halftime, we started to take advantage and gain some momentum, which led to some opportunities and created some goal-scoring moments in the second half,” Cook said. “We were really good in terms of creating chances, and I'm so delighted with the effort and concentration that our players displayed.”

Numerous opportunities failed to convert for the blue and white until Mangione found the back of the net following a corner kick for the Nittany Lions. Assisting on the goal was junior Seth Kuhn.

The goal served as Mangione’s third of the season, all of which have been game-winners.

Cook believes Mangione’s effort so far this season and his ability to find the back of the net in big moments have propelled the team.

“He’s got such a great knack for finding dangerous spaces in the box, and he showed that once again tonight that his instincts are terrific,” Cook said. “He's a competitive guy. Every moment in training, he is always trying to find little advantages over his opponent. I thought he did a great job today, and that was a classic Peter Mangione goal in a big moment for us.”

Cook and his team were undoubtedly glad to have Mangione back and available to play Tuesday after missing their two previous contests.

Overall, it was a balanced game for Penn State, who performed well both offensively and defensively. The team will now set its sight on Wisconsin for another quick turnaround in Big Ten play.

