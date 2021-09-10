Penn State came through just when it needed to, as a late goal by Liam Butts gave Penn State a 2-1 win.

The Quakers came into this game with only two matches under their belt, however, the team has not lost yet this season giving them a 2-0 record.

Not even nine minutes into the game, Isaac McGinnis of The University of Pennsylvania sent a quick shot into the bottom right corner of Penn State’s net putting the team up 1-0 early.

One thing that Penn State did that tilted the half in its favor was put shots on goal.

Four of the nine shots Penn State put on the net were on target while Penn only had one shot on target in four total chances.

Penn State would continue to apply pressure and capitalize on it as the second half got underway.

Just seven minutes after the whistle blew to start off the second half, a familiar face in Peter Mangione found another prominent name in Andrew Privett, for a goal that was launched by Privett into the back of the net.

Both teams, for a large majority of the second half, were unable to find any real chances as shots were fired but none were of any concern for either of the keepers.

That was until about 10 minutes left in the match when Liam Butts perfectly placed the ball into the right corner of the net giving Penn State the lead.

That goal by Butts laid the hammer on Penn and lifted Penn State to its second-straight win.

Early mistakes

Penn State fell behind early in tonight’s matchup letting up a goal in just under ten minutes into the match.

Going down early isn’t a new thing for Penn State as this event hasn’t just been a one-time thing.

Just one week ago, against American university, an early mistake by a Penn State defender allowed for an easy goal for the Eagles that put them up 1-0 in just the 12th minute.

The blue and white were able to score three straight goals against American to eventually take the match, and Penn State was able to find magic in a bottle twice as a late goal gave Penn State the win Friday as well.

Aggressive attackers

Although the first half of the match against the Quakers showed Penn State down 1-0, a positive that came out of it was the aggressive play by the Penn State attackers.

Penn State let up an early goal, but shortly after the ball was placed back at midfield the blue and white put up two shots on the two chances it had.

The rest of the first half Penn State had a field day taking seven more shots in the remaining 30 minutes and putting four of them on the net, giving Penn State a total of nine shots in the first half.

Familiar names like Privett and Danny Bloyou were just some of the many Penn State attackers who were able to put shots on goal.

Inconsistency by the offense

The blue and white were able to tie the game up with a quick goal after the second half started off the foot of Privett.

Penn State, in previous games this season, put together somewhat of scoring brigades as it scores quick goals, one after the other.

Against American Penn State’s offense put two goals in the back of the net in a three-minute span.

Earlier in the season when Penn State ran through Syracuse, the blue and white had already taken a 1-0 lead when the team added another two goals on top of that in the second period with just a little over a minute separating the goals.

Based on the previous occurrences of how Penn State had scored, the team hoped that after Privett’s goal something similar might occur, and once again Penn State showcased its strong offense in a flash as it cashed in on the eventual game-winning goal late in the contest.

