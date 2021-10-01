Penn State had its second Big Ten matchup of the season Friday and came out with its inaugural road conference victory.

The blue and white used a late goal in the waning minutes to secure a 1-0 win over the Spartans and move to 6-3-1 on the year.

The Spartans had a similar record to the Nittany Lions and had four wins for the season so far, meanwhile, Penn State had five wins — prior to this game.

After the blue and white’s last match in which it lost to Princeton 1-0, it was able to take more shots and come out with a win.

The game started off slow and neither team scored a goal in the first half, despite the multiple opportunities taken from both teams.

During the second half of the match, Penn State was able to create more opportunities to score and, with less than five minutes left in the game, the Nittany Lions scored.

Danny Bloyou was the blue and white’s savior, as he punched in the late goal that eventually led to his team’s victory.

Here are the biggest storylines from the win.

Within the first few minutes of the game, sophomore midfielder and forward Peter Mangione took the first shot for the blue and white, but it was blocked.

After getting a foul, Mangione managed to take Penn State’s second shot within the first 10 minutes but came out unsuccessful.

After a long back and forth first half, The Nittany Lions came close to scoring a goal in the last minute of the first half. Redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy took a shot, and Michigan State’s goalkeeper Hunter Morse saved it.

The Nittany Lions continued to use their speed and aggression during the second half to create more opportunities to score a goal.

Senior forward Danny Bloyou took the blue and white’s first shot of the second half but came out unsuccessful. Soon after junior forward Liam Butts took two more shots, and the Spartans were able to save them.

The Nittany Lions eventually scored when sophomore defender Tyger Evans assisted Bloyou’s shot.

Spartans equally competitive

Both Penn State and Michigan State had equal opportunities throughout the match.

Michigan State took back-to-back shots in the first half against junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, but they came up short and both shots were blocked by the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white totaled 23 shots throughout the game and the Spartans totaled 7 shots.

Both teams also were equally as aggressive towards each other and tallied up fouls.

Penn State had 11 fouls by the end of the game, and Michigan State totaled 11 fouls.

Within minutes, the Nittany Lions hit the crossbar on a shot and the Spartans turned around and took a shot, but Shakes saved it.

Mangione works hard

Mangione came out strong for Penn State and took the first two shots against Michigan State, but did not come out with a goal.

He also played aggressively against the Spartans and was handed a yellow card towards the end of the first half. Penn State freshman midfielder Sean Bettenhausen was another player who received a yellow card.

The blue and white came out strong during the second half and multiple players made opportunities and took shots, including Mangione.

