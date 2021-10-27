Throughout the entire match and into overtime, Penn State stayed motivated and determined against Maryland Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions ended their three-game losing streak in overtime when they took on Maryland.

They also ended the Terrapins four game winning streak.

“What our group of players achieved tonight is next to impossible,” coach Jeff Cook said.

During the first half, Maryland held a rather comfortable two-goal lead, until the blue and white was able to find the net.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions continued to come back, as senior midfielder Seth Kuhn netted his first goal of the season and tied up the match.

The match went into overtime and sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione was given a free kick after a Terrapin fouled him.

Off of this free kick, junior midfielder Andrew Privett found the back of the net and won the game for Penn State.

Given Maryland’s current ranking of No. 7, this comeback was a great accomplishment for the blue and white.

“I think 99 percent of teams would just give up the way the game unfolded in the early stages,” Cook said. “That’s why I think tonight was so significant.”

This game was so important for the Nittany Lions, as they picked up some momentum and snapped their losing streak as the Big Ten Tournament approaches.

Privett noted the blue and white had momentum and kept pushing forward which eventually led to Maryland breaking.

“It was a must-win game tonight, especially when we go home at this point,” Privett said. “I think we were really calm and confident.”

When Penn State huddled up before starting the overtime, Cook said he encouraged his players to stay calm and realize that they can take their time and they don’t have to win the game in the first minute.

Cook said he believed in his team and he told them that they deserved something after working so hard throughout the game.

“If you want to be Big Ten champions, you can’t wait around and hope that it happens,” Cook said. “You have to go and be proactive.”

The Nittany Lions dominated the field, especially after playing in the rain and running on the slippery field.

However, it had been raining all day, so the blue and white knew what to expect and it used the rain to its advantage.

Penn State made multiple slide tackles throughout the match and was able to gain back possession from the Terrapins.

“I think just with the weather conditions [slide tackling] just happens naturally with the pace of the play,” Privett said.

Cook's defense put up a fight, and junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes did not let up any goals in the second half and during overtime.

Cook noted sophomore defender Femi Awodesu’s skills during this game.

“In some moments Maryland had potentially dangerous counter attacks but [Awodesu’s] individual defending and his patience and discipline to stop counter attacks was immense,” Cook said.

Awosedo also played with a face shield tonight due to a previous injury, which Cook claimed is not easy.

Overall, Cook said the entire back four played great as a unit and he gives his squad full credit.

Winning this game against the Terrapins meant a lot to the blue and white.

Last season Penn State played Maryland twice, beating the Terrapins once and tying them in double overtime the second time around.

During Penn State’s 2019 season when it played against Maryland, the Nittany Lions went into overtime and came out with a victory of 3-2.

Cook said the rivalry against Maryland is clear so his squad knew the quality at this point.

Privett noted how important this match was for the blue and white.

“[Winning] was everything,” Privett said. “[Especially] since the last couple of weeks have been tough.”

