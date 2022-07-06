Penn State will face a myriad of talented teams in defense of its titles.

The blue and white, led by fifth-year coach Jeff Cook, announced its 2022 slate Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Nittany Lions will play two exhibition games, including a home game against Bucknell Aug. 20.

Penn State opens the regular season Aug. 25 against Rhode Island.

The blue and white's nonconference slate includes road matchups with Syracuse, George Mason and Villanova. The team will host West Virginia, Princeton, Lehigh and Akron at Jeffrey Field.

The defending Big Ten Tournament and regular season champions will begin conference play against Wisconsin on Sept. 16.

Senior Day for the Nittany Lions will likely take place its final regular-season home clash on Oct. 25 against Rutgers.

