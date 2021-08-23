Penn State has earned the number two ranking on the Big Ten’s preseason poll.
#𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐌𝐒𝐨𝐜 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥1️⃣ @IndianaMSOC 2️⃣ @PennStateMSOC 3️⃣ @umichsoccer Get the breakdown on all things men's soccer 👉 https://t.co/yK9B6ovyON pic.twitter.com/IxJJ9KL3Ju— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) August 23, 2021
The Nittany Lions were only outranked by Indiana, who went 7-1-0 in conference play last season.
#𝐁𝟏𝐆𝐌𝐒𝐨𝐜 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐧 @PennStateMSOC 🦁 Danny Bloyou, Sr., Forward🦁 Peter Mangione, So., Forward🦁 Pierre Reedy, Sr., Midfielder🗞️ https://t.co/yK9B6ovyON pic.twitter.com/3tSGwMaYud— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) August 23, 2021
Senior forward Danny Bloyou, sophomore forward Peter Mangione and redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy were listed by the Big Ten as players to watch on the blue-and-white roster.
Penn State will open its regular season against George Mason on August 26.
