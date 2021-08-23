Penn State Men's Soccer vs Michigan, Hackenberg

Defender Brandon Hackenberg (3) and Michigan's Carlos Tellez attempt to run and kick the ball during the Penn State men's soccer B1G semifinal championship against Michigan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverine's 4-1.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State has earned the number two ranking on the Big Ten’s preseason poll. 

The Nittany Lions were only outranked by Indiana, who went 7-1-0 in conference play last season.

Senior forward Danny Bloyou, sophomore forward Peter Mangione and redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy were listed by the Big Ten as players to watch on the blue-and-white roster. 

Penn State will open its regular season against George Mason on August 26.

Nate Lather