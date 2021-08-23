Penn State has earned the number two ranking on the Big Ten’s preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions were only outranked by Indiana, who went 7-1-0 in conference play last season.

Senior forward Danny Bloyou, sophomore forward Peter Mangione and redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy were listed by the Big Ten as players to watch on the blue-and-white roster.

Penn State will open its regular season against George Mason on August 26.

