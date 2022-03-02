Penn State picked up a commitment from Montverde Academy's Soccer Institute on Tuesday.

Fullback Kaleb Alva will play in Happy Valley next season under coach Jeff Cook after taking a gap year after graduating from high school.

Congratulations to Kaleb Alva for committing to Penn State University!The MVA SIMA student-athlete graduate will join the Nittany Lions NCAA DI roster.#LaFamiliaSIMA pic.twitter.com/LdG4GeEV3R — SIMA (@SIMA_MVAsoccer) March 2, 2022

Outside of soccer, the new Nittany Lion has picked up a large following on TikTok with over 800,000 followers and over 15 million likes.

The reigning Big Ten champions will be looking to bolster their defense with Alva after losing former captain Brandon Hackenberg to the MLS SuperDraft after the 2021 season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE