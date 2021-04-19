Penn State has been preparing for an NCAA Tournament run all season long, and now the time has come for the big dance.

The Nittany Lions, coming in with an 8-1-2 record, were given an at-large bid and will be taking on the UMass Minutemen, who are entering the tournament with a 7-1-3 record.

If the blue and white is to advance, it would take on the winner of the first-round matchup between Georgetown and High Point. The Hoyas are the current defending champions as they won the College Cup in 2019.

The NCAA Tournament is set to get underway in Cary, North Carolina on April 29.

