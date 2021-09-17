Penn State heads into Friday’s match ready to face off against its first Big Ten opponent of the 2021 season in Northwestern.

After just being shut out in its last match by Pitt, the blue and white is looking to rebound with a win against the Wildcats and add a fourth win to the team’s record.

Northwestern is coming into Friday’s match with a 2-2-2 record, just one win behind the home side it is facing on Jeffrey Field under the lights.

The Wildcats took a tough loss to Xavier in its last match getting shut out 1-0 after giving up a late goal in the 87 minute giving the Musketeers the win.

Although the records look somewhat similar, Penn State and Northwestern have competed against different levels of competition so far this season.

Northwestern comes into its seventh match of the season to play the blue and white not having played any ranked teams.

On the other side of the net, Penn State played two teams that are currently ranked in No. 5 Pitt and No. 4 West Virginia.

When evaluating the types of teams that both programs have faced this season, it is easy to come to the conclusion that Penn State played better competition.

Looking back to the previous times that the two teams have lined up together on the pitch, Penn State has gotten the better of Northwestern tallying a 27-8-1 line against the Wildcats.

The incoming Big Ten rivals each have a stout offense with both sides having an outing with three or more goals in one match.

Leading the Nittany Lions is a three-headed monster in junior forward Liam Butts, junior midfielder Andrew Privett and sophomore forward Peter Mangione.

All three of these attackers have at least two goals on the season, and Privett leads the way with 7 total points on the season.

Bringing the power for the Wildcats is freshman midfielder Paul Son.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Son has been a talisman for Northwestern, scoring two goals, and providing an assist, giving him a total of five points on the season.

Every team needs some players who can lead the team on the pitch, but the most important person on the turf on Friday night might not be one who is suited up to play — rather, the coaches for both teams take that mantle.

Coach Jeff Cook has not only been with the team for three seasons prior to 2021, but he also brings with himself more than 25 years of success on both the professional and collegiate levels.

Just last year in an odd season due to coronavirus, Cook brought Penn State to the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season 9-2-2.

On the other hand, Northwestern brings in newly-appointed coach Russell Payne after its former head coach retired at the end of last season.

Payne has brought his team to a 2-2-2 record in his inaugural season with the white and purple and now brings his squad into a hostile Jeffrey Field to play Penn State.

Not only are the players of Penn State hungry to take on their first Big Ten team of the season, the team is also ready to pounce on whatever team walks onto its pitch after a crushing loss to Pitt.

The Nittany Lions will protect their den as the match is being played at home on Jeffrey’s field and with fans back in the stadium, newly appointed coach Payne might have some struggles in trying to help his team adapt to the rugged environment.

Not only will the Wildcats have to battle with the fans of Penn State, but they are also going up against a team that overall, has played much better competition and has been together as a team longer allowing Penn State to mold and build chemistry.

Fans being in the stadium, as well as Penn looking to bounce back after a tough loss, and in general, being a more well-put-together team will give Northwestern problems in Friday’s match.

Penn State will take on Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Friday under the lights at Jeffrey Field as it marks the first Big Ten matchup for either team.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE