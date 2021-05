Two of Penn State men's soccer's most potent offensive weapons received postseason accolades.

Danny Bloyou and Pierre Reedy were named to the All-American third team.

Bloyou led the Nittany Lions with eight goals and tied for the top spot with 18 points in his first season under coach Jeff Cook after transferring from Old Dominion.

Reedy started all 13 games in 2021 and chipped in five goals and four assists for a total of 18 points.