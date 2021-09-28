Penn State’s Peter Mangione finds himself as one of the Co-Offensive Players of the Week after a strong outing in his last couple of matches.

Mangione, two games ago against Villanova, notched a hat trick including the game-winning goal against the Wildcats.

The hat trick was the first by any Penn State player since 2010.

Coming in with five goals on the season so far, Mangione finds himself atop the other Nittany Lions as the leading goal-scorer on the team.

This award is Mangione’s second-ever offensive player of the week award and first of this early season.

Prior to Mangione receiving this award, Pierre Reedy was the last Penn State player to receive the award just last season.

Mangione looks to continue his strong offensive efforts as the team plays Michigan State this Friday.

