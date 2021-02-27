For the first time in its spring campaign, Penn State failed to find the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions were held scoreless in their most recent tilt with Michigan State, eventually losing 1-0 for their first loss of the season.

Despite starting out hot in their previous games, the blue and white could not continue this early success against Michigan State.

In each of their first two games, the Nittany Lions found the back of the net and the lead within the first 10 minutes of the match. This was not the case on Saturday, as Penn State was held scoreless for the entirety of the 90-minute contest.

It was the first time this season that the blue and white have been shut out.

“We got a reminder today of the competitiveness of the Big Ten men's soccer conference,” coach Jeff Cook said. “We are disappointed to come away with our first loss of the 2021 spring season, but I give the players a great credit for a difficult game.”

Although the Nittany Lions were held scoreless by the Spartans, it was not due to a lack of opportunities.

Penn State was presented with multiple chances in which they did not cash in. Sophomore Liam Butts had a chance in the second half to give the Nittany Lions the lead, but the shot sailed over the goal.

“I thought we were far much improved in the second half and created more chances, so I was almost surprised that we didn't score,” Cook said. “We just weren't able to get that final pass quite right and create that clear-cut chance. On a different day, I think we maybe could have scored two or three goals.”

The Penn State head coach made it clear he was satisfied with the chances his team had created, even though it was unable to capitalize on them.

“Although we did not score a goal today, we clearly did create a number of good scoring chances throughout,” Cook said.

Despite these opportunities, the Nittany Lions were unable to place any of their shots on goal.

This was unusual for Penn State, as it had placed 10 of its 13 shots on goal against Maryland, and five of its 15 shots on goal versus Rutgers.

It was also the first time this season the blue and white was outshot by its opponent. The Spartans doubled up the Nittany Lions in the shots category, tallying 15 compared to Penn State’s seven.

Cook said he did notice some frustration in his players throughout the game, as it was a back-and-forth game that was quite physical throughout.

“We were frustrated that we weren't dominating the play the way we expected,” Cook said. “And I think that's a bit of a result of the last two games, we scored goals early in the game.”

After the game, Cook said he does not fault the players for their inability to find the back of the net throughout the 90-minute competition.

“I think it is important to be really clear that scoring is a very difficult skill to master in this sport,” Cook said. “Despite the best efforts of the players it did not go our way today.”

But to Cook, Penn State can’t afford to hang its head after this loss as it continues to prepare for the rest of its upcoming Big Ten schedule.

“We have a tough week ahead, so we have to rebound really quickly and get ready for the next game in Michigan on Wednesday,” Cook said.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back and re-start their offensive attack next week in a matchup with the No. 24 Wolverines.

