It was another rainy night as Penn State took on Syracuse at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.

The rain came down in buckets as the Nittany Lions grinded out a 3-0 win over the Orange in an intense and physical matchup.

Following Penn State’s season opener against George Mason, a game that was called early due to lightning in the area, it felt like a race to the finish line as the blue and white came out hot to begin both halves.

After the game, Penn State head coach Jeff Cook talked about the constant changes in the forecast, and what his message to his team was regarding the weather.

“It was difficult to handle the uncertainty throughout the day, with the weather constantly changing from good to bad,” Cook said. “The energy was ‘Let's come out and get some goals on the board’. The message at halftime was, ‘If we get five minutes, let's make it a great five minutes. If we get 45 minutes, then we have got to handle that too.’ I thought the response was excellent.”

Senior captain Pierre Reedy echoed this message from his coach, saying the team wasn’t focused on the external, but on the internal instead.

“From the start we just controlled what we could control,” Reedy said. “We can't control the weather conditions on the field, we can only control how we play. We just played as a team tonight and got the job done.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

It seemed as if the Nittany Lions were determined to get the lead and hold it, forcing Syracuse to play from behind while battling the tough conditions presented by the constant rainfall.

Cook commended the faculty and staff for their constant work on the field prior to kickoff, which ultimately allowed for the game to be played safely.

“It is really important to recognize the great work of our facility staff and our administration,” Cook said. “They provided our student athletes a chance to compete tonight, and they did extremely well. We were only able to play this game in these really tough conditions because of a lot of excellent work behind the scenes.”

Things got chippy between the two teams on numerous occasions throughout the night, and a total of four yellow cards were handed out in the 90 minutes of play.

One hard foul in the box awarded the blue and white with a penalty kick, which was buried by Reedy to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead just out of halftime.

The goal from Reedy seemed to bring the offense to life as it would find nylon again just over a minute later.

The Penn State students in attendance seemed to thrive off the rain and grittiness of the game, as they were loud and involved from whistle to whistle.

Their presence was praised by Reedy postgame, as he said they provided an extra element to the game.

After converting his penalty kick, Reedy ran over to rejoice with the fans as a way of showing his gratitude and appreciation to the Nittany Lion faithful for their support despite the bad weather.

“They’re like the 12th man, and they really help us with our performance and get us fired up to play each and every time here at Jeffrey Field,” Reedy said.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE