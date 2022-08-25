Penn State announced its team captains for the 2022 season ahead of its season opener against Rhode Island on Thursday.

Junior Peter Mangione and graduate student Seth Kuhn will represent the blue and white as its official leaders this campaign.

Mangione is coming off of a great sophomore season where he was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

After scoring five points in three games, Kuhn was named Offensive Player of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

