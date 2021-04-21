Penn State Men's Soccer vs Michigan, Hackenberg
Buy Now

Defender Brandon Hackenberg (3) and Michigan's Carlos Tellez attempt to run and kick the ball during the Penn State men's soccer B1G semifinal championship against Michigan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverine's 4-1.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State is continuing to climb up the United Soccer Coaches' Poll as the NCAA Tournament is quickly approaching.

The blue and white came in at No. 12 in this week’s edition of the poll, moving up two spots from its previous slot at 14.

The Nittany Lions are preparing for their first round matchup against UMass in the NCAA Tournament, which will take place May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.