Penn State is continuing to climb up the United Soccer Coaches' Poll as the NCAA Tournament is quickly approaching.

The blue and white came in at No. 12 in this week’s edition of the poll, moving up two spots from its previous slot at 14.

The Nittany Lions are preparing for their first round matchup against UMass in the NCAA Tournament, which will take place May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

