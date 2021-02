Penn State's first victory of the season has propelled it to a higher ranking.

After defeating Maryland 3-2 last Friday, the Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 20 in TopDrawerSoccer's latest rankings.

Coming into the 2021 season, the blue and white was ranked No. 23 in the country.

The Nittany Lions are set to square off against Rutgers on Tuesday.

