With the Big Ten Tournament set to kick off this weekend, Penn State will find itself in a familiar spot as it remained in the latest edition of TopDrawerSoccer’s top 25 rankings.

Despite playing to a draw against Maryland in its only game last week, the Nittany Lions actually moved up two spots in the poll from No. 21 to No. 19.

Penn State will now shift its focus to the Big Ten Tournament, which is set to get underway this weekend. The Nittany Lions will take on Ohio State this Saturday at 12 p.m. at Jeffrey Field, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE