After close home wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin last week, Penn State is back in TopDrawerSoccer's latest top 25 rankings.

The Nittany Lions are slotted at No. 21 in the country and are back in the poll for the first time since February, as the blue and white has won four games in a row.

After a 1-0 overtime win against Ohio State last Tuesday, the Nittany Lions faced the Wisconsin Badgers at Jeffrey Field Saturday in what was the last home game for the Nittany Lions’ seniors.

Penn State prevailed in another 1-0 victory after a late goal in regulation by Pierre Reedy.

The Nittany Lions will face Maryland in College Park this Wednesday for their last regular season game prior to the start of the Big Ten Tournament.

