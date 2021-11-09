The latest set of the United Coaches Men’s Soccer rankings were released on Tuesday and Penn State is back in the top 25, ranked No. 24 in the country.

After the preseason poll ranked the Nittany Lions No. 11 in the country, they were out of the top 25 by Week 2 and haven’t been ranked since then.

The blue and white’s 2-0 clean sheet over Michigan State in the first match of the Big Ten Tournament proved to be just enough to get the team back in the rankings.

Penn State will have a chance to climb even further up the ranks on Nov. 10 against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

