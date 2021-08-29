Looking to improve after Thursday’s tie against George Mason, Penn State came out with a victory on Sunday night.

The blue and white topped Syracuse 3-0 after getting goals from sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione, redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy and junior midfielder Andrew Privett.

Despite playing in the rain and playing against an aggressive team, Penn State came out on top.

After struggling to find the net in the last game, Reedy thought this match was a good performance for the Nittany Lions.

“Obviously there are always things to work on, but we will get after it again this week,” Reedy said. “For now we’re just focused on Friday night.”

Coach Jeff Cook agreed and thought the blue and white’s work rate and commitment was outstanding through the entire 90 minutes.

Cook believes he has many players on his team who pose a threat against their opponents — one of them being Mangione.

Mangione scored the first goal within the first five minutes of the game. He scored quickly with an assist from senior Seth Kuhn that made the stands go wild.

“I think Peter is just so creative and clever,” Cook said. “I thought Kris Shakes, Hackenberg, Laundree and the rest of the backcourt were exceptional.”

Shakes, one of the key players throughout the game, continued his success from last season and had six saves against Syracuse.

Although the team cannot rely on Shakes in every game, they do put a lot of trust in how much intensity he brings to the net.

“I don't think there’s a guy on our team that doesn’t trust [Shakes] back there,” Reedy said “he is going to be really important for our success going forward.”

Cook explained how Syracuse really tested the Nittany Lions after having a short preseason of about two weeks.

Although Shakes played successfully and had several strong saves, Cook thought some of his plays were inconsistent.

Multiple times throughout the match, Shakes would kick the ball all the way down the field. This usually resulted in Syracuse’s redshirt junior goalkeeper Russell Shealy to gain possession.

Shakes would rarely target a Nittany Lion when he would launch the ball downfield.

“In terms of the decision of whether to kick long or build, I think it will continue to progress, but Kris is really brave, super athletic and reads the game extremely well,” Cook said.

Cook asked his players to stay mentally strong and focus throughout the match against Syracuse and they did just that.

The three goals from Penn State were scored within the first five minutes of both the first and second half. The rest of the game continued to be back and forth against Syracuse in the mid field.

“What we’re working towards is trying to sustain that for longer periods of the game,” Cook said. “We need to work towards controlling the tempo in certain moments and get a hold of the game in terms of control and decision making.”

Cook hopes the team will continue on its consistency in threat and intensity in Friday’s matchup against West Virginia.

