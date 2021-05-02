Penn State didn’t waste any time finding twine Sunday.

The blue and white is advancing to the third round of the NCAA Tournament after a 4-1 victory against UMass in which coach Jeff Cook’s team scored three first-half goals.

And now, his squad will have a shot to make a name for itself in the Sweet 16.

“I am really delighted for our team and our program to have a chance to advance to the third round of the tournament,” Cook said.

Freshman Peter Mangione made his NCAA Tournament debut in the game and continued to impress Penn State fans.

He had a total of three assists in the game, which is the most a single Nittany Lion player has had in a game since 2016.

“It was the first out-of-conference team that I played, so I was excited to get a different brand of soccer than we’re used to,” Mangione said.

Cook explained how the game was incredibly challenging, but after the Nittany Lions scored their fourth goal in the second half, they were able to settle the game back down.

“I thought our players, especially in the first half, were incredibly focused and determined to create chances to score and create a three nothing lead at halftime,” Cook said.

And even though it was a postseason contest, Mangione didn’t let the moment get to his head during the Nittany Lions’ eventual victory.

“I really didn’t think about the occasion too much,” Mangione said. “Jeff talks a lot about just playing the game, not the occasion.”

The blue and white has the ability and skills to cover for each other in case a player gets injured. Cook thinks that this is going to benefit the team especially for future games.

“Our contributions will serve us well going forward, playing under the pressure of an NCAA knockout format,” Cook said. “Every game matters, but this is a different kind of pressure.”

There is little time to prepare before Penn State faces Georgetown on Thursday.

“We can’t really rotate players or talk about depth, because we have to advance,” Cook said. “The team is really committed to Penn State men’s soccer advancing, and I would say it is very situational.”

Throughout the game against the Minutemen, Cook wanted the Nittany Lions to focus on the emotions of the game as opposed to the tactics.

“The emotions of calming down and focusing on what we need to do helped a lot,” Cook said.

Penn State last faced UMass in 1990, so the team had a lot of researching and preparation to do before they kicked off.

But one Nittany Lion had a connection to Penn State’s latest adversary, as Cook graduated from UMass in 1989 and became the Minutemen's assistant coach in 1991.

“We did a lot of work on video preparing and it proved to be pretty accurate that UMass was very well organized and deliberate going forward,” Cook said.

The Nittany Lions are planning to continue video preparing for their upcoming game against Georgetown.

“We’ll work with the coaching staff and take a look at their personnel and the formation that they like to play.” Mangione said. “We’ll look tactically at what we need to do and focus on ourselves to make sure that our energy, our confidence and our intensity is good when we come out to play them.”

Cook predicts that their next match will be very difficult.

“The way Georgetown approaches is really different, but it’s a team we’re excited to play,” Cook said.