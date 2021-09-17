Penn State took on Northwestern for the ninth annual Mack Brady Match and came away with not one, but two wins for the team.

The team not only took down its first Big Ten team of the season, but it also helped honor Mack’s legacy by adding its sixth Mack Brady match win tonight.

The blue and white play the Mack Brady game in remembrance of Mack Brady, who was just eight years old when he passed away from an unknown blood infection.

Mack was not only a fan of the game of soccer, but he played goalkeeper all his life and it was his favorite position.

Junior goalkeeper Khris Shakes was in goal tonight for the blue and white, just as he was for the eighth annual Mack Brady Match last season, shutting out Ohio State.

Shakes continue to be a key part of the team’s success, not only for the overall season, but specifically when playing behind and for Mack and the Brady family.

“What sticks to my mind is the play when Shakes is moving to his left and punches a ball in traffic,” Penn State head coach Jeff Cook said. “That's a really dangerous moment. His athleticism and his bravery to get that out of danger was really impressive.”

In order to keep the memory of Mack alive, his parents Christian and Elizabeth Brady created the “Mack Brady Memorial Soccer Fund.”

This foundation was created in order to help give back to the soccer community, and the fund does this by teaming up with Penn State goalkeepers to help bring needed equipment and help in the recruiting process for the team.

In honor of the Mack Brady Match being played tonight on Jeffrey Field, Mack’s former team came out and played a scrimmage at halftime wearing the Celtic green and silver.

Over the past couple of seasons, Penn State has not only shown up, but shown out, for the annual Mack Brady Match.

Penn State posts a 5-1-2 record in its last eight matches played for the yearly event making sure to honor Mack with strong outings.

“We're honored to continue the legacy of Mack Brady and to work closely with Mack’s family, to recognize a young man who lost his life far far too early,” Cook said. “It was very special to have the Brady's with us and Mack with us in spirit.”

In its last match honoring Mack, the blue and white came out and put a slash in the win column taking down Ohio State 1-0.

Taking down a Big Ten Rival, as well as shutting them out, is a perfect bow to put on for the Mack Brady Match, especially because the keeper position was Mack’s favorite position to play and watch on the turf.

Although Mack passed away in late 2012, he has left a significant mark on players from then to this current date and for forever into the future.

“You're representing a kid that can't be here and he loved the game as well and [we] have the opportunity to represent him and we're actually on the pitch,” junior forward Liam Butts said. “We can actually still play soccer, so it just gives you a little bit more motivation to go into the game and win.”

After going down early in the first half Butts put two balls into the back of the net within the first 20 minutes post halftime which gave the Nittany Lions all the scoring they needed in their 2-1 victory.

Along with the stellar start to the second half from Butts, Penn State's own fans helped make the game that much more special as a few players from Mack’s former team lead the famous “We Are” chant for the entire student section.

With both Christian and Elizabeth Brady in attendance, along with Mack’s former team getting to play a quick game at halftime, Penn State taking the win for the ninth annual Mack Brady Match was a seemingly fitting way to end the night.

Penn State was able to take its second straight win for the ninth annual Mack Brady game and continue to help the Brady family and allow Mack’s life to be celebrated and continued through the sport he grew up playing.

