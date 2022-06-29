Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State's men's soccer team huddle under the bleachers as they prepare for the championship game against Indiana at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State announced it was hiring David Keeler as the team's new athletic trainer Wednesday.

Keeler leaves for Happy Valley by way of Grand Canyon University, where he served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Antelopes men's soccer team and men's and women's tennis teams.

The Perkasie, Pennsylvania, native graduated with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and a master's degree in exercise science from the California University of Pennsylvania.

Keeler will join the Nittany Lions as they attempt to build off of last year's Big Ten title wins.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags