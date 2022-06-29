Penn State announced it was hiring David Keeler as the team's new athletic trainer Wednesday.

Join us in welcoming our new Athletic Trainer, David Keeler, to the Nittany Lion family! David is joining us Grand Canyon University where he was an Assistant Athletic Trainer for Men’s & Women’s Soccer. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/0MFNY1PWnd — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) June 29, 2022

Keeler leaves for Happy Valley by way of Grand Canyon University, where he served as the assistant athletic trainer for the Antelopes men's soccer team and men's and women's tennis teams.

The Perkasie, Pennsylvania, native graduated with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and a master's degree in exercise science from the California University of Pennsylvania.

Keeler will join the Nittany Lions as they attempt to build off of last year's Big Ten title wins.

