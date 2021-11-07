In the 31st minute of Penn State’s home game on Oct. 26, Maryland freshman forward Caden Stafford scored a goal putting his team up 2-0 over the Nittany Lions.

Since that moment, the blue and white has scored seven unanswered goals against its opponents, including three to pick up a crucial comeback win over the then-No. 7 Maryland squad.

On Sunday, Penn State picked up a huge Big Ten Tournament first-round victory against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions were propelled to victory by their two leading goal scorers for the season — sophomore forward and midfielder Peter Mangione and junior midfielder Andrew Privett.

Mangione followed up his winning of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year with a scorching start to the Big Ten Tournament.

The sophomore found nylon within the first 30 seconds of the match, leaving his mark on the Nittany Lions victory from the very beginning.

With momentum on its side, one could argue Penn State is currently playing its best soccer of the season.

In fact, the blue and white is not only playing some of its best soccer of the season, but the program has been playing some of its best soccer in recent memory over the past few years.

Penn State has won three consecutive first-round games in the Big Ten Tournament and even reached the finals of the tournament in 2020, while also appearing in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Nittany Lions’ head coach Jeff Cook talked about what it takes to win competitive games in the Big Ten Tournament.

“Certainly wins drive confidence, right? We do have to understand that now it's a little tricky because we’re playing teams we have already played,” Cook said. “So now we are playing Michigan next, who we already had a good result against, but doing it again is hard.”

The team has accumulated a strong record since Cook took over in 2018 and has become a perennial contender within the conference.

When asked about what has driven his teams success in recent years, Cook joked that it was a result of superior coaching.

“It’s great coaching,” Cook said. “No, it's absolutely not about me. I think it's the determination of the group and the depth that we have in our squad.”

On the other hand, Mangione gave the credit for the team's success to his coach.

“I think in training we've just been dialing in and listening to coach a little bit more,” Mangione said. “For example, I feel like our on-the-ball movements have been really good in practice, but we're going to continue to work and continue to get sharper during training and strive to score goals every game.”

A key factor in Penn State’s win, and hot streak as of late, has been junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Since allowing two first-half goals to Maryland, Shakes has kept his net clean for over 230 consecutive minutes of action.

Shakes tallied his fifth shutout of the season despite taking some hits and being knocked down more than once in what was a physical game.

Cook heaped praise on his goalkeeper postgame.

“I think the story of this game is Kris Shakes and his spectacular play in goal. We know that is the level of play he's capable of,” Cook said. “I prefer we didn't throw at him quite so much, but he played really well and the team was very determined.”

Shakes, and the rest of the Penn State squad, seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

After winning the Big Ten regular season championship, the Nittany Lions are aiming to make it back to the tournament finals for the second consecutive year.

However, this time the Nittany Lions will look to finish the job.

