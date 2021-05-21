Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Group Celebration
Postseason accolades are still rolling in for Penn State players.

Brandon Hackenberg, Pierre Reedy and Seth Kuhn received Scholar All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches.

Hackenberg and Reedy earned first-team honors while Kuhn notched a spot on the second team.

Hackenberg received two straight All-Region Scholar All-American and has been on the Academic All-Big Ten list for four seasons.

This is Reedy's first Scholar All-American nod, and he's also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Kuhn's placement on the Scholar All-American team is also the first of his collegiate career.

