Late into the MLS SuperDraft, two Penn state players had their tickets punched for the highest level of American soccer.

Seniors forward Danny Bloyou and midfielder Seth Kuhn were selected as the 75th and 73rd respective picks in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Kuhn was taken by the New York Redbulls, while Bloyou was picked up by Atlanta United FC.

Bloyou was named a third-team All-American and an all-Big Ten forward in his time as a Nittany Lion. The new member of the 5-Stripes scored four goals and provided seven assists in his final season.

Kuhn, originally a transfer from Duke, earned second-team all-Big Ten honors in both his junior and senior seasons, and he scored five goals and created eight assists while starting every game of the 2021 season.