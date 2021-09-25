Penn State suffered a tough road loss to Princeton to fall to 5-3-1 on the season.

The Tigers defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in a back-and-forth, hard-fought contest.

Both teams were presented with early scoring opportunities but were unable to convert.

Through the first 25 minutes, the Nittany Lions held a slight edge in control of possession, however the Tigers had created better scoring chances.

Princeton nearly got on the board after a perfectly placed corner kick found the head of an attacker but was cleared from the goal by Penn State.

As the half continued the Tigers would begin to take control of possession, applying constant pressure on the Penn State defense and goalkeeper.

The Tigers’ pressure would pay off as freshman forward Harry Roberts scored late in the first half to give his squad the lead.

The score would remain the same throughout the second half despite the Nittany Lions’ efforts to find an equalizer.

The game would become the blue and white’s second 1-0 loss of the season.

Although it was able to keep the games close, the blue and white was unable to take anything to accompany a moral victory.

Penn State’s early woes continue

Penn State has conceded the first goal of the match in five of its previous six games, with the lone standout being the 4-0 victory over Villanova in its last outing.

After the blowout win over the Wildcats, the Nittany Lions surely hoped that the streak was behind them. However, it reared its head again in their loss to Princeton.

Against the Tigers, the Nittany Lions were only able to get off two shots throughout the first 45 minutes of play, neither of which were placed on goal.

So far this season, Penn State is 3-3 when allowing the first goal of the match, compared to 2-0-1 when it finds the back of the net first.

Despite showing the ability to fight back from an early deficit this year, the team is undoubtedly more successful when it scores first.

Non existent offense

After the scoring clinic Penn State put on against Villanova, the team was shutout in its loss to Princeton.

It was the second goalless game of the season the Nittany Lions have suffered, the first coming against Pittsburgh.

Penn State fans are not used to seeing their team go 90 minutes without a score considering the dynamic scoring attack the team possesses.

The Nittany Lions were one of the highest scoring offenses in all of Division I last season, and returned all their top scorers.

The blue and white was only shutout once all of last season, although it should be noted that it was a shortened campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Princeton weathers late storm

As the game drew closer to a close, Penn State became ultra aggressive on offense by adding an extra attacker in search of an equalizing goal.

The Tigers were able to stand firm defensively as they kept the Nittany Lions from tying the game.

Although Penn State applied pressure to the final minute and created scoring opportunities, it was unable to apply a finishing touch and convert its shots.

Some frustration began to set in for the blue and white players in the final minutes, as they committed fouls that only furthered them from an equalizing goal.

Penn State’s offensive inconsistency will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

