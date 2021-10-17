Penn State fell to Indiana in devastating fashion once again.

Indiana defeated Penn State in a rematch of last year's Big Ten Tournament Championship by a score of 1-0.

The Nittany Lions played the entire first half with the wind at their backs, a clear advantage on such a breezy day.

Both goalkeepers were forced to make some tough saves in the first 45 minutes as the two teams created prime scoring opportunities.

Penn State controlled possession for the majority of the first half, however was unable to find a goal despite their constant pressure and advantage in attacking with the wind.

The final ten minutes of the first half showed just how good the two teams are on both ends of the ball.

Nittany Lion junior defender Adam Laundree kept the game tied at 0 with a crucial save, clearing the ball away from an Indiana attacker who was about to score on a wide open goal.

Following the save by Laundree, the Penn State offense countered quickly, forcing reigning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Celentano to make numerous outstanding saves.

The second half was much like the first as the teams battled for possession and the lead.

Indiana would take and hold onto a late lead following an own goal by senior defender Brandon Hackenberg.

Two even teams

Penn State and Indiana were the two teams atop the Big Ten last season and many fans expected them to be there again this year.

Entering the game, the Nittany Lions led the Big Ten with an undefeated record of 4-0, while the Hoosiers have somewhat underperformed, as they found themselves in fourth with a record of 3-2.

Indiana also entered the year as the No. 2 ranked team in the country while Penn State was ranked No. 11. Much like Penn State, the Hoosiers now find themselves unranked.

Despite Indiana’s below expectations start to the season, it still possesses a very dangerous squad with returning players like Celentano and junior Victor Bezerra.

Penn State also returned some key players such as senior Danny Bloyou, Hackenberg, and senior Pierre Reedy.

The two teams competed in one of the most entertaining and competitive games of 2020 in the Big Ten Championship, and again in another razor close matchup on Sunday.

Goalkeeper showdown

Entering this season, fans for both teams were confident in their goalkeepers abilities to keep the ball out of the net.

As already mentioned, Indiana’s Celentano won Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year last season, while junior Kris Shakes has notched an impressive regular season record of 17-4 as the Nittany Lions’ netminder.

Both goalkeepers put their talent on display Sunday, making numerous athletic and acrobatic saves to keep their team in the game.

In last season’s Big Ten Championship, the two keepers performed very similarly in a 1-1 game that saw Indiana take home the championship in penalty kicks.

Shakes and Celentano both performed at their best when the pressure was on Sunday.

Indiana delivers more heartbreak

Penn State fans are likely getting sick of seeing their team matchup with the Hoosiers.

Sunday’s loss marks the Nittany Lions’ seventh consecutive loss at the hands of Indiana. The team's last victory over the Hoosiers came in 2015.

Included in those losses is last year's loss in the Big Ten Championship.

Sunday’s loss was a tough one to swallow for Nittany Lions fans as Indiana’s sole goal of the game came off the head of a Penn State defender.

Had the Nittany Lions not given up an own goal, Sunday's game likely would have gone into overtime.

