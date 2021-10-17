Penn State fans may be beginning to wonder if Indiana simply just has their team's number.

The Nittany Lions lost once again to the Hoosiers on Sunday, making it the seventh consecutive match Penn State failed to top Indiana.

The last Penn State victory over Indiana came in 2015, prior to head coach Jeff Cook’s coaching days with Penn State.

Cook took over in 2018, making his record against the Hoosiers 0-4.

Although the games have been close and competitive, Indiana has dominated the blue and white so far throughout Cook’s tenure as head coach.

The losing streak includes the loss in last year’s Big Ten Championship, where Penn State lost to Indiana in devastating fashion in penalty kicks.

Cook was hesitant to compare last year's loss to this one after Sunday’s defeat to the Hoosiers.

“Every team and every season is different. I thought we played very well today,” Cook said.

Sunday’s loss was another tough one for the blue and white, as the Hoosiers winning goal actually came off the head of Nittany Lion defender and senior captain Brandon Hackenberg.

Cook noted the unfortunate circumstances under which the team lost but was still proud of his team’s effort.

“Terribly unlucky to concede the goal in that manner but that's part of the game sometimes. You can see we tried to get back in it late,” Cook said. “I'm really proud of the effort the team put forward today in some difficult conditions with the wind.”

Not scoring a goal in that first half is ultimately what the game came down to for the Nittany Lions.

Once the second half began, and the blue and white was attacking into the wind, its scoring chances came few and far between.

Cook realized his team missed out on some key opportunities but is confident in his squad moving forward.

“I thought the first half we created a lot of chances,” Cook said. “The wind was a major factor today. In the first half we were dominant in terms of territory but couldn’t convert. Overall, I think we're always growing as a team and playing better and better with each performance.”

The wind wasn't the only major factor in Sunday’s game.

Indiana’s junior goalkeeper, and reigning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, Roman Celetano was all over the place, saving shots in a multitude of ways to keep the game tied at zero and allowing his team to come away with the victory.

Compared to its first half performance, Indiana looked like a completely different team in the second half, as it controlled possession more and applied more pressure on the Penn State defense.

That pressure would eventually pay off as a crucial mistake led to the only Indiana goal.

Despite the key blunder from his captain, Cook remained optimistic about both the game and the remainder of the season.

“We understand that there is a long way to go in the season, and all our goals are still in front of us so we'll bounce back and get ready for Ohio State and a difficult road trip,” Cook said. “But a lot to be proud of today.”

At the end of the day, Penn State is going to have to wait for another time to avenge its Big Ten Championship loss to the Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are still in first place of the Big Ten standings, but their undefeated conference record has now gone by the wayside.

Should Penn State come out on the winning side of some of these games in the coming years, the matchup could become quite the rivalry given how competitive and meaningful the games between the two teams are.

