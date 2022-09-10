Penn State’s season took quite the aggressive turn during its latest match.

Jeff Cook’s squad broke its winning streak Friday, falling to Princeton 2-1 at Jeffrey Field.

Although there were no red cards given out during the match, there sure were a lot of fouls.

Both the Nittany Lions and the Tigers received two yellow cards throughout the game, with two seniors, defender Jalen Watson and midfielder Andrew Privett, receiving the bookings on the home team’s side.

By the end of the match, Princeton totaled a whopping 16 fouls, whereas the blue and white had six. Penn was also awarded a total of eight corner kicks throughout the game, four in each half, showing it was aggressive in response to Princeton's rough play.

Penn State failed to do much with these opportunities, though, putting just three shots on goal in the match.

However, part of this struggle to challenge the goaltender can be attributed to a major loss for the offense. In the 28th minute, senior forward Liam Butts was injured and subsequently walked off with the medical staff.

Butts didn’t return for the Nittany Lions, which proved to noticeably affect the offense throughout the rest of the game.

“He’s obviously an incredibly important player for us, we’re hoping it’s not long term,” Cook said.

Butts has already totaled two goals in the 2022 season, or a quarter of the team’s total tallies thus far.

It’s not entirely clear how the blue and white would replace that level of production, especially since it has struggled to consistently create offense outside of its two-game winning streak.

“He clearly changes the dynamic of the game,” Cook said. “With his ability to stretch defenses, get in the box and create a great goal score.”

Graduate student midfielder, co-captain Seth Kuhn said Butts’ athleticism is one of his distinctive qualities that makes him stand out on the pitch, but added, if he is injured, the squad has guys who’re ready to step up and play.

With Butts set to be medically evaluated tomorrow morning for his injury, Kuhn also mentioned that his teammate is known to recover quickly.

Another star player, junior midfielder Peter Mangione, was walked off during the second half after getting injured by a Tiger, but quickly returned to the field.

The game really ramped up with just a few minutes left in the first half. Near the sideline closest to the student section, Olu Ogunwale was visibly shoved to the ground by a Princeton player.

Kuhn said his team needs to do a better job at not getting involved in the antics and instead keep its head down.

“I thought we had too many unnecessary arguments and fights with the referees,” Kuhn said.

Something both Kuhn and Cook touched on was composure and how it's something that needs to improve come Monday’s game against Lehigh, but Kuhn added this goal is easier said than done.

While responding in the right way to the blatantly brutal play from Princeton was up to Penn State, the refs decide which fouls are called.

Not only was Cook visibly displeased with how the game was called, but he voiced that displeasure following the blue and white’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Tigers.

“There’s been a big movement in the NCAA to control reckless challenges and overly aggressive play, and I think that was not put into effect tonight,” Cook said. “There’s been a big point of emphasis, but unless it’s done in real time in games, it has no value, so I'm pretty disappointed.”

