After two overtimes and a penalty shootout, Penn State’s hopes for a Big Ten crown were eliminated Saturday.

Penn State was unable to get anything going offensively in an eventual shootout loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.

The Nittany Lions never found a consistent offensive rhythm, being shut out in the first half for the first time in the last three games before a late goal from Liam Butts tied the game at 1 after an Indiana red card.

Victor Bezerra, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, scored the only goal of the game late in the first half for Indiana. He also scored in the shootout round, which the Hoosiers connected on three of their shots while Penn State connected on two.

Nittany Lion goalkeeper Kris Shakes saved two of the three shots on goal that he faced in the game. With the one goal allowed, he finished the Big Ten Tournament with one goal given up in each game.

With the Big Ten Tournament now in the rearview mirror, Penn State will now shift its focus to the NCAA Tournament if given a bid. The national tournament is set to kick off on April 29 in Cary, North Carolina.

Here are some of the storyline’s from Saturday’s defeat to the Hoosiers.

First-half scoring streak dashed

The trend in recent games for the Nittany Lions has been scoring early on in the first half and keeping their foot on the gas for the rest of the game. Saturday, that was not the case.

Penn State was shut out for the first time since Feb. 27, where it lost 1-0 to the Michigan State Spartans at Jeffrey Field.

Over their last six games entering today’s matchup, the Nittany Lions have averaged 2.5 goals per game and seemed to have a ton of offensive momentum. They will look to get that momentum back as the NCAA Tournament approaches.

Home field no longer a factor

One of the keys to success for Penn State this season has been taking care of business at home.

The Nittany Lions went 5-1 at Jeffrey Field this season, but with the NCAA Tournament coming up in a couple of weeks, there won’t be any opportunities for Penn State to defend its home field going forward.

Penn State does not yet know who it will be playing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but its play will likely be affected for better or worse by the bubble-like atmosphere in North Carolina.

How do Nittany Lions respond after tough loss?

A penalty shootout is never easy, especially for the losers.

The Nittany Lions dropped a heartbreaker to the Hoosiers to relinquish the 2021 Big Ten crown, but how will they respond moving forward?

Shakes gave up three straight strikes to start the penalty shootout, but he’ll need to get back to his old self in the big dance if Penn State wants a shot at the national championship.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

What Penn State women’s soccer can learn from early Big Ten Tournament exit It had been nearly two months since No. 4 Penn State conceded defeat, but Iowa pulled off th…