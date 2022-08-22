After a season in which Penn State won the Big Ten regular season and tournament title for the first time in program history in 2021, the defending champs rose to the top again.

The blue and white came in at no. 1 in the new Big Ten preseason poll, and also had three players named to the Big Ten Players to Watch list.

Going to want to watch this season 🔜 pic.twitter.com/uQzJoJgMTH — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 22, 2022

Junior forward Peter Mangione, graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn and junior defender Femi Awodesu were all named to the watch list. Mangione lands on the list for the second straight year after winning the 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The Nittany Lions are set to kick off their 2022 campaign Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Jeffrey Field against Rhode Island.

