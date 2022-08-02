Penn State men's soccer, Kris Shakes catch

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes (1) catches a kick from Michigan State during the Penn State men's soccer B1G quarterfinal game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat The Spartans 2-0.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State received good news Tuesday that it was ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

The blue and white starts the season No. 21 in the country ahead of its first home match against Rhode Island on Aug. 25.

Penn State’s ranking comes after the team finished atop the Big Ten last season with a 6-2 conference record.

The blue and white also captured the conference tournament title before falling to Hofstra in dominant fashion in the NCAA Tournament.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags