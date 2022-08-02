Penn State received good news Tuesday that it was ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

The blue and white starts the season No. 21 in the country ahead of its first home match against Rhode Island on Aug. 25.

Going to be a season to watch 👀 2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mzYraXtpsY — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 2, 2022

Penn State’s ranking comes after the team finished atop the Big Ten last season with a 6-2 conference record.

The blue and white also captured the conference tournament title before falling to Hofstra in dominant fashion in the NCAA Tournament.

