Penn State men's soccer earns 1st round bye, No. 12 seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

Penn State was selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the Nittany Lions look to secure a treble of titles on the year.

After coming off the team’s biggest win since 2005, taking down Indiana for the Big Ten Tournament Championship, the blue and white look to stay on a roll entering the tournament.

Finishing their season strong, the Nittany Lions ended their season on a five-game winning streak including the biggest match of them all against Indiana.

𝓛𝓔𝓣'𝓢 𝓓𝓐𝓝𝓒𝓔 🕺The Nittany Lions earn the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host either Hofstra or Lipscomb in the second round at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 21.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/jxXO2XouZK — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 15, 2021

Penn State will look to continue down its current path as it will be the No. 12 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host either Hofstra or Lipscomb in its first match on Nov. 21.

