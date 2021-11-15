You are the owner of this article.
Penn State men's soccer earns 1st round bye, No. 12 seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State's men's soccer team celerates a goal against Indiana University at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State was selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the Nittany Lions look to secure a treble of titles on the year.

After coming off the team’s biggest win since 2005, taking down Indiana for the Big Ten Tournament Championship, the blue and white look to stay on a roll entering the tournament.

Finishing their season strong, the Nittany Lions ended their season on a five-game winning streak including the biggest match of them all against Indiana.

Penn State will look to continue down its current path as it will be the No. 12 seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host either Hofstra or Lipscomb in its first match on Nov. 21.

