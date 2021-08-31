Penn State took a fall in the rankings this week.

The Nittany Lions come in at No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, falling six spots from last week's rankings.

The blue and white are coming off a weekend with a 1-1 draw to George Mason and a 3-0 victory over Syracuse.

Penn State falls behind two Big Ten teams in No. 1 Indiana and No. 11 Maryland.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve on their rankings as they take on West Virginia on Sept. 3.

Penn State men's soccer overcomes rainy conditions to top Syracuse in physical matchup It was another rainy night as Penn State took on Syracuse at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.