Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Laundree (3)

Defender Adam Laundree (3) celebrates when Penn State was awarded a second penalty kick during the Penn State men's soccer game against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 1-0.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State took a fall in the rankings this week.

The Nittany Lions come in at No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, falling six spots from last week's rankings.

The blue and white are coming off a weekend with a 1-1 draw to George Mason and a 3-0 victory over Syracuse.

Penn State falls behind two Big Ten teams in No. 1 Indiana and No. 11 Maryland.

The Nittany Lions will look to improve on their rankings as they take on West Virginia on Sept. 3.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags