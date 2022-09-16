Penn State faced quite the competition Friday night against Wisonsin.

The Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Badgers, but they definitely had to put up a fight to get there.

This was an important match for the Nittany Lions, as it was the 10th annual Mack Brady match which means a great deal to the team.

Not only was this the Mack Brady match, it was also the blue and white’s first Big Ten game of the 2022 season. It was also the Badgers first conference game, so both teams came out with intensity.

“The Big Ten is always always a big deal,” Danielson said.

Danielson added that confidence in their playing is key to success.

The entire first half of the game consisted of back-and-forth play between Penn State and the Badgers.

Both teams created a lot of opportunities to score, but both goalkeepers prevailed and saved great shots. The first half ended 0-0, despite all of the shots on goal.

The second half looked very similar. Both Penn State and Wisconsin had many shots on goal, some of which had the fans and the crowd riled up.

Freshman Cohen Weaver scored a goal with 10 minutes left of the game, however, he was offside so the goal did not count.

Penn State did not stop after that and they continued to take shots against Wisconsin’s goalkeeper.

Redshirt Freshman Van Danielson scored with just five minutes left of the match. This is Danielson’s first career goal.

“San had a good start in preseason,” Cook said. “He was excellent and I thought he made some great contributions.”

Cook explained how he is proud of the whole teams performance and he couldn’t be happier for Daneilson.

“It’s just like a reward for a lot of hard work and effort,” Cook said.

Wisconsin had quick feet and was always on the ball fighting against the Nittany Lions, which made it difficult for Penn State to make plays by the goal.

The Badgers did not give up and neither did the Nittany Lions. This was a very competitive match at Jeffrey Field.

Every time the ball was within striking range, both defenses were always in front to kick it away from the goal. This made it almost impossible for either team to score.

Wisconsin also played very aggressively, injuring multiple players on coach Cook’s squad.

Just about 10 minutes into the second half, senior Andrew Privett limped off the field. He did not make an appearance on the field for the rest of the game, which made a huge impact.

Penn State had two of its starting seniors out for this game, with senior Liam Butts out for the second consecutive match due to injury. He has been a key player in the offense for the Nittany Lions.

Senior Alex Stevenson was also injured with just about 10 minutes left of the game.

This was also a tough game for the blue and white because the referees were calling a lot of fouls. This made the Nittany Lions visibly frustrated on the field, especially after Olu Ogunwale received a yellow card just five minutes into the match.

Wisconsin got frustrated after Danielon’s goal and received a yellow card after fouling once again.

However, Penn State stayed composed throughout the match and handled the pressure well from the Badgers.

Jeffrey Field was also very slippery due to rain, and many players from both teams were sliding and tripping when they had possession.

Penn State scored with under five minutes remaining to take a 1-0 lead, which it held until the final whistle.

