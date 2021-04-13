Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Ohio State, Greg Dalby and Rieple (12)
Penn State's ascent up TopDrawerSoccer's top 25 rankings has screeched to a halt.

For the second week in a row, the Nittany Lions are No. 19 in TopDrawerSoccer's poll.

Meanwhile, the blue and white has moved into the top 15 of the United Soccer Coaches poll for the first time this year, slotting in at No. 14.

Penn State, the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, defeated No. 7 seeded Ohio State 3-1 in the quarterfinals Saturday. The blue and white is set to take on No. 3 seeded Michigan Wednesday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

