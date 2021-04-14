Penn State came out hot for the second game in a row in the Big Ten Tournament.

In their first matchup of the season with Michigan after a coronavirus postponement derailed the first contest, the Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 4-1 in the conference semifinals.

Danny Bloyou continued his strong season as some great passing by Penn State set up an early goal for the junior forward.

It was Bloyou’s seventh goal of the season, which leads the team.

After the early goal, the Wolverines controlled possession and created multiple solid scoring opportunities, however they were unable to convert.

Penn State would soon take advantage of these missed opportunities as freshman Peter Mangione was fouled inside the box awarding the Nittany Lions a penalty kick in the 17th minute. Mangione took the kick and buried it high left in the back of the net.

Michigan would bring the game within one in the 28th minute as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Ragen scored off a corner for the Wolverines.

Penn State was presented with a golden opportunity in the 2nd half, but an open-goal save was made by Marc Ybarra to hold the Nittany Lions to just two scores.

After a few missed chances by the blue and white, redshirt senior Pierre Reedy scored his 5th goal of the season to put Penn State up 3-1.

Late in the game, as the Wolverines were searching for a way back into the game, Liam Butts would essentially end the game with a goal in the 87th minute.

The score would hold for the remainder of the game, as the Nittany Lions advanced to the finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Bloyou, Mangione continue great seasons

Both Bloyou and Mangione found the back of the net in the 1st half for Penn State.

Bloyou extended his lead in goals scored for the Nittany Lions and Mangione scored his fifth of the season.

Mangione ranks second behind Bloyou in goals scored for the blue and white with five.

Mangione also tallied an assist on the goal by Reedy, his third assist on the year, tying his for the team lead with Reedy.

A catalyst on the offensive attack, Bloyou was all over the place, creating numerous chances for Penn State despite only scoring the single goal.

Reedy does a bit of everything

Mangione wasn’t the only Nittany Lion to tally both a goal and an assist, as Reedy notched a goal of his own while also assisting on the goal by Bloyou.

Reedy has had quite the senior season, scoring a career high in goals in a shortened season.

Reedy was essential in controlling possession from the midfielder position in the win against Michigan, while also chipping in on defense.

As a captain, Reedy has also been an important factor this season in leading the team and specifically the younger players of the squad.

Nittany Lion defense holds strong

Penn State’s defense played a significant role in getting the win. The Wolverines tallied 12 total shots, placing just three on goal, to go along with nine corners.

Despite this offensive attack from Michigan, goalkeeper Kris Shakes and the Nittany Lion defense were able to hold the Wolverines to just one goal.

In a physical game, Shakes was forced to make multiple contested saves to keep Penn State in the lead.

The Nittany Lions will face the winner of Indiana and Maryland in the finals on Saturday.

