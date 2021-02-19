Penn State built up a big lead from which it would not look back.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a three goal advantage over Maryland and hung on to win 3-2 against the visiting Terrapins Friday night.

The blue and white came out firing with an early goal scored from sophomore Andrew Privett on the Nittany Lions’ first shot of the match. The score came in the fifth minute and he was assisted by freshman Peter Mangione.

The Terrapins were soon faced with an opportunity of their own as a foul by redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg awarded them a penalty kick. The shot was wide left, and the score stayed put at 1-0.

The blue and white would later take advantage and expand its lead after a goal by redshirt senior Pierre Reedy in the 25th minute of the contest, making it 2-0.

Penn State would tack on another in the 1st half as Mangione would find the back of the net to put the team up by three.

The Nittany Lions took advantage of their early opportunities, placing four of their first six shots on goal and converting on three of them. Of Maryland’s first four shots, zero of them were put on goal.

However, another penalty kick was awarded to Maryland in the 38th minute after a foul by sophomore Alex Stevenson. This time, the Terrapins would not miss as freshman Joe Suchecki would score the goal, making it 3-1 late in the first half.

The score remained the same for the majority of the second frame until a goal by Maryland freshman Jacen Russell-Rowe would bring the Terrapins within one.

The Nittany Lion defense would lock it down for the remainder of the game, closing out the victory.

Penn State doesn’t miss a beat

Even though it had been over a year since the Nittany Lions had taken the field, it was hard to tell by the way the team started Friday Night.

An early missed penalty kick likely gave the blue and white some momentum, and surely they took advantage, going up 3-0 on the Terrapins within the first 35 minutes of the match.

With no exhibition games or scrimmages on the schedule this year due to the pandemic, questions circulated on how well prepared the team would be and if it would be prone to a flat start. The Nittany Lions answered those questions quite emphatically.

Underclassmen getting it done

With a relatively young group like Penn State’s, key contributions will be needed from the underclassmen in order for the team to compete at the highest level.

That is exactly what they got in the season opener.

Mangione, a freshman, would score a goal of his own and assist on another, while Privett, a sophomore, is the one that gave the Nittany Lions some early momentum and a swift lead.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes would also come up big in the 2nd half, making all four of his saves after the Terrapins brought the score within one.

Nittany Lions efficiency is the difference maker

Penn State made Maryland’s freshman goalkeeper, Jamie Lowell, work in his first career game.

The blue and white placed 10 of its 13 shots on goal, boasting a .769 shot on goal percentage. Three of these shots would find the back of the net and translate into goals.

Lowell made seven saves during the contest. However, it was not enough to stop the Nittany Lions’ systematic attack.

What ended up being a very close game ultimately came down to the blue and white’s ability to finish the opportunities they were presented with.

Despite Maryland finishing the game with more total shots than the Nittany Lions, Penn State doubled up on the Terrapins when it came to shots on goal.

If Penn State continues this efficient charge this season, it could make for a potent offense and lead to some key victories.

