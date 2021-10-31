Penn State took on Wisconsin in its final regular season match as the team looks ahead to the Big Ten Tournament starting on Nov. 7.

The Nittany Lions got a head start against Wisconsin and were able to conclude its season with a 2-0 win and grab its first Big Ten regular season title since 2013.

Within the first five minutes of the game, Wisconsin was able to take the first shot against junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

However, Shakes didn’t have to do much since the ball went over the net.

The Nittany Lions got in the lead early. Senior midfielder Seth Kuhn scored his curling effort from the top of the box to give his side a 1-0 lead.

After taking an early lead against Wisconsin, Penn State continued to lay on the pressure with more opportunities.

Junior forward Liam Butts, junior midfielder Kyle May and redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg took consecutive shots in the last minutes of the first half, but were unsuccessful.

With less than ten minutes remaining in the match, Kuhn was able to find the back of the net again to secure the win with a wild-inswinging cross.

The ball curved away from the blue and white forwards and flew into the top corner over the head of the Wisconsin keeper.

Penn State's early lead

Kuhn scored early in the first half after an assisted pass from senior forward Danny Bloyou.

This was the midfielder's second goal of the season.

Last season when the two teams faced each other, the blue and white was successful and won in a similar fashion a 1-0 shutout.

Although the Nittany Lions were able to get in the lead, they were unable to find the back of the net until the last few minutes of the game.

Kuhn scored again to seal a regular season championship with an assist from junior midfielder Andrew Privett.

Badgers battled for possession

Throughout the match Wisonsin totaled multiple fouls against the Nittany Lions.

In the first half Wisconsin totaled six fouls against the blue and white. By the end of the game they totaled 12 fouls.

In the first half Wisconsin senior midfielder Henri Tophoven received a yellow card. Another player, graduate student midfielder Kyle McCurley received a yellow card in just the first half.

The blue and white had five fouls, which was not nearly as many as Wisconsin had by the end of the match.

Wisconsin continued to fight hard against Penn State and kept tallying its fouls, however, in the second half they did not receive any yellow cards.

Shakes stands strong

Shakes defended the net and helped Penn State keep a clean sheet against the Badgers.

Wisconsin took six shots against the blue and white and were unable to find the back of the net.

Although the game was dominated by attacking play from the Nittany Lions, Shakes got the job done whenever Wisconsin had its chances.

