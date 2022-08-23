Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season.

The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State.

Going to be a good season 💪 pic.twitter.com/LftoUAjqbL — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 23, 2022

The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and youth soccer day and more throughout the season.

Fans can also show out in support of THON for the Oct. 7 contest against Michigan State.

