Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State midfielder Peter Mangione (8) dribbles the ball down the field during the big 10 championship game at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season.

The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State.

The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and youth soccer day and more throughout the season.

Fans can also show out in support of THON for the Oct. 7 contest against Michigan State.

 

