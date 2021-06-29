Penn State has its list of opponents set for the 2021 season.

The Nittany Lions announced the schedule via university release on Tuesday. The season opens in a nonconference matchup with George Mason on Aug. 26.

The blue and white follow with nonconference matchups against West Virginia, American, Penn and Pittsburgh.

After the non-conference brawls, the Nittany Lions dig into Big Ten play against Northwestern on Sept. 17 in Happy Valley.

Matchups with Villanova and Princeton interrupt the conference slate next before a stretch of Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan. The blue and white then take a break from Big Ten opponents to take on Akron.

Penn State closes the season with four straight conference opponents in Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland and Wisconsin.

The regular season finale will be held on Oct. 31 in Madison.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE