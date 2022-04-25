Penn State added another player to its backline Monday.
Coach Jeff Cook announced Penn State signed Michigan State transfer Olu Ogunwale.
✅🖊️ Signed!Welcome to Happy Valley, Olu!Ogunwale is a 5'10 defender who transferred from Michigan State where he played from 2018-21, appearing in 58 games with 25 starts.https://t.co/8meIBGCiLp#WeAre pic.twitter.com/D9if7wIXJw— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) April 25, 2022
Ogunwale played four seasons with the Spartans, starting in eight of the 16 games in the 2021 season.
He joins a Penn State team that allowed the second-most goals in the Big Ten in 2021 with 25.
