Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State's men's soccer team celerates a goal against Indiana University at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State added another player to its backline Monday.

Coach Jeff Cook announced Penn State signed Michigan State transfer Olu Ogunwale.

Ogunwale played four seasons with the Spartans, starting in eight of the 16 games in the 2021 season.

He joins a Penn State team that allowed the second-most goals in the Big Ten in 2021 with 25.

