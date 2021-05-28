Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Group Celebration
Buy Now

Penn State men's soccer team celebrate midfielder Pierre Reedy's (11) penalty kick goal during the Penn State men's soccer game against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 1-0.

 Samantha Hendrzak

On National Signing Day, Penn State was able to fill another position.

Goalkeeper Christopher Palacios signed with the Nittany Lions as a graduate transfer from Dartmouth Thursday.

The netminder earned himself high honors while with Dartmouth, securing Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2017. Palacios also led Dartmouth to an Ivy League Championship.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags