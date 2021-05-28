On National Signing Day, Penn State was able to fill another position.
Goalkeeper Christopher Palacios signed with the Nittany Lions as a graduate transfer from Dartmouth Thursday.
Welcome, Christopher!! ✍️— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) May 27, 2021
The goalkeeper is a graduate transfer from Dartmouth where he earned Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2017 while helping the Big Green to an Ivy League Championship.#WeAre | #PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/9IWAn5Clht
The netminder earned himself high honors while with Dartmouth, securing Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2017. Palacios also led Dartmouth to an Ivy League Championship.
