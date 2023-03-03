Penn State made a couple of additions to its 2023 recruiting class.

First, the team is bringing in Conor Clair out of Northern Wales, Pennsylvania.

Clair plays with Philadelphia Union, where he played midfield and notched five goals in the past season.

The Nittany Lions second addition is Fredrick Grundin out of Täby, Sweden.

Grundin is a goalkeeper who is a part of Täby FK’s senior team.

The international netminder showcased his durability last season, as he played the entirety of the U19 Allsvenskan season, which lasted 22 games.

The blue and white hope these additions will make an impact on its team, as it went 6-6-4 last season.

