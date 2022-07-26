Coach Jeff Cook and his staff added another two players to the squad.

Penn State announced Tuesday that it picked up freshman goalkeeper Ryan Aiken and forward Atem Kato.

Welcome to Happy Valley Ryan! pic.twitter.com/BP0B58xqmS — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 26, 2022

Another welcome to Atem ! pic.twitter.com/thPgKNAFdD — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 26, 2022

Aiken played for the Ballistic United Soccer Club in MLS Next and gathered international experience after playing for Germany’s JFL Scholtheim for over a year.

Kato spent his freshmen year at Portland. He recorded one goal and one assist in his lone season with the program.

The two late additions bring the program's recruiting class to a total of nine players with the season rapidly approaching.

