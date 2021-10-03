After a season defined by shoddy play, coronavirus restrictions and an eight-game interruption at the end of the regular season, Penn State has to be happy to start the season in the win column in 2021-22.

Its match against Long Island was a fairly controlled affair for the Nittany Lions throughout the bulk of the game, despite the Sharks’ best efforts.

Though Penn State took care of business in a 3-1 win, that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do for the blue and white.

If there is one thing that is certain for Guy Gadowsky’s squad after the game, there were plenty of points left off of the board.

Penn State took 34 total shots over the course of the game, but the blue and white only managed to score three times.

Despite two quick goals in the first period from freshman forward Ryan Kirwan and sophomore forward Chase McLane, the Nittany Lions went on a scoring drought that lasted until the third quarter.

In the second period alone, Penn State had eleven shots, none of which yielded a score. Gadowsky said that it was a change of offensive pace that led to such a poor second-period performance.

“We played slow,” Gadowsky said. “It was very much recognized by our coaching staff as well as the players — that’s just not how we play.”

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, it was the defensive effort that ultimately gave the squad the win, holding the Sharks to only 24 shots on the game.

However, the blue and white defense made a few mistakes of its own on Sunday.

With six minutes left in the third period as Penn State threatened to finish off Long Island 2-0, the Nittany Lions’ back-line broke for the first time all night.

Senior goalie Oskar Autio, who pitched a solid game until that point, was at fault for an awkward sequence of play.

The netminder collided with a defender as the puck drifted towards the net, and Autio unintentionally ended up practically escorting the puck past the line.

Ultimately, that play didn’t define the goalie’s performance, as Autio held strong during each of Long Island’s three power plays — one of which was a crucial save on a breakaway.

“[Long Island] was moving the puck fantastically and had a great look,” Gadowsky said. “You’re not going to see better saves than that.”

Though the Nittany Lions didn’t have a flawless day, they started a season with an all-important victory.

Long Island certainly won’t be the strongest team the blue and white have to face for the 2021-22 season, yet Gadowsky still holds his opponent’s program in high regards, as the Sharks gave Penn State a run for its money.

“They play hard, they support each other, and they’re a physical team. They do what they need to do to win,” Gadowsky said.

There were strong performances from a handful of players Sunday, but it was the underclassmen Kirwan and McLane that impressed the most — both scoring to propel the Nittany Lions to a 2-0 lead.

“Anybody that’s watched Danny and Ryan… I mean it’s no surprise,” Gadowsky said.

It was an all-around effort for the Nittany Lions, with each position group outplaying Long Island for the majority of the three periods.

With plenty of games left on the schedule for the Nittany Lions, Penn State and Gadowsky will have another opportunity to shake off the rust against Long Island on Monday and continue to improve.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Gadowsky said.

