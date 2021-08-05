Both Penn State teams will have high expectations based on their preseason United Soccer Coaches poll rankings.

The men's team comes in at No. 11, and the women's team breaches the Top 10 at No. 10.

The men finished the 2020 season with a record of 9-2-2, losing to Indiana on penalty kicks 3-2 in the Big Ten Championship. Coach Jeff Cook's crew starts its season on Aug. 14 in an exhibition match against Georgetown.

The women concluded the 2020 campaign with a record of 12-3-1, losing to Florida State 3-1 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Erica Dambach and her women look to start their season strong on Aug. 19, taking on UMass.

