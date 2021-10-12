Coming off its third-straight win — each against a Big Ten team — Penn State will take on Akron as it gets to the meat of the 2021 schedule.

Taking down Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan were huge for the blue and white, as it improved to 8-3-1 on the year.

Although facing Big Ten rivals makes for exciting and important matches, the Nittany Lions’ schedule starts to get a little more difficult — and it all starts with Akron.

Akron, with its 6-3-2 record, stands above two of the past three teams Penn State lined up against.

Rutgers was Penn State’s biggest win so far this season — it was able to easily handle the then-No. 22 team in the country, shutting out the Scarlet Knights, 2-0.

Not only does Penn State face a strong team in Akron, which is coming off a devastating loss to Georgia State, but it also has to head to Akron, Ohio, to play this match.

The Nittany Lions have not been as successful on the road, posting a 3-2 record away from Jeffrey Field.

Penn State’s away record is nothing close to what Akron’s home record is, as it sits at 5-1-1, giving the Zips an advantage playing at their home field.

Akron has proven its quality when facing off against some of the same opponents as the Nittany Lions, but the Zips have done what Penn State struggled to do against those teams — walk away victorious.

Penn State and Akron faced off against three of the same teams, including Michigan State, Pitt and West Virginia.

However, the difference between the Nittany Lions and the Zips is Akron was able to tie West Virginia and best Pitt, whereas Penn State fell to both teams earlier in its season.

The Zips have not only beaten two of the ranked teams that Penn State has fallen to, but they have also played higher-ranked teams than Penn State.

Jeff Cook’s squad, at the moment, does hold a better record than its upcoming opponent, but that can be attributed to the fact that Akron’s schedule has been more competitive than Penn State’s with its losses having come to better competition — like reigning national champions No. 5 Marshall.

Leading Akron to a 6-3-2 record to this point in the campaign is coach Jared Embick.

Embick has been coaching the Zips for eight years now and has been nothing short of stellar for this program.

Since officially becoming the head coach of the club in 2012, Embick has led the Zips to an impressive 106-43-17 record.

His 100 victories coming into the season ranked as the third-highest number of wins by any Division I team since Embick took the starting job.

Embick has been able to lead his team to a winning record this season, as well, thanks to the help of two redshirt seniors on opposite sides of the field.

Leading-point scorer, forward Diogo Pacheco, is able to take the No. 1 spot by not only leading the team in goals with five but also sitting in second on the team with four assists as well.

On the other side of the ball, Akron’s goalkeeper Will Meyer has been consistent between the posts, as he’s been in net for all 11 matches this season.

Meyers holds a 0.87 goals-allowed rate on 28 saves so far this season, only allowing 10 goals to sneak past him while defending Akron’s goal.

Akron has also faced off against some of Penn State’s future opponents, such as Indiana, which it tied, and Ohio State, which it lost to.

The blue and white takes on both of those teams within the next two matches after Akron, making this upcoming match against the Zips a litmus test for how Penn State will do in the remainder of its season.

Akron will be hungry to bounce back after its loss to Georgia State as it faces off with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in FirstEnergy Stadium.